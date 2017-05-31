After Chidyausiku: VP Hopeful To Be Buried At Heroes Acre.Who`s Next?

Less than a month after Godfrey Chidyausiku`s burial, the late Zanu PF central committee member and Bulawayo’s first black mayor, Naison Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu, has been declared a national and is expected to be buried at the National Heroes Acre on Saturday.

Ndlovu succumbed to prostate cancer at his daughter’s home in Suburbs, Bulawayo, on Monday, aged 86.

Zanu PF secretary for administration Ignatius Chombo yesterday confirmed Ndlovu’s national hero status.

“Comrade Naison K Ndlovu has been declared national hero by President Comrade Robert Gabriel Mugabe,” he said.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs minister Eunice Sandi Moyo described the late former politburo member as a pillar of wisdom who was instrumental in shaping national development.

Ndlovu, who was a Vice-President aspirant in 2014, held several key positions in government, the ruling Zanu PF and former PF Zapu.

He was PF Zapu’s last national chairman before the signing of the Unity Accord between Mugabe and the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo in 1987 to end the Gukurahundi massacres.

Ndlovu also once served as Speaker of Parliament and Senate Deputy President.

As Bulawayo’s first black mayor in 1981, Ndlovu is fondly remembered for successfully lobbying council to allow sitting tenants to buy houses they had been renting since the 1940s, a scheme which benefited most residents of Mzilikazi and Makokoba.

He is survived by his wife Sithokozile and two children.

Mourners are gathered at the Ndlovu family home at Number 5649 Luveve 4, Bulawayo.-NewsDay