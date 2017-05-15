After Karabo, Another Girl Brutally Murdered

While the nation still mourns the tragic death of Karabo Mokoena, North West police on Sunday announced the discovery of the charred body of a 15-year-old girl.

The girl’s body was found on Sunday in Jouberton after she had gone missing on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the girl apparently left her home on Friday to visit a friend, but then went missing.

He said her identity could not be revealed as her family were yet to be informed of her discovery.

“No one has been arrested, but investigations into the matter are under way,” he said.

This horrific discovery comes in the wake of Mokoena’s tragic death, which has sparked a nationwide outcry focusing on abuse of women and children.

Sandile Mantsoe is standing trial for premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice for allegedly killing Mokoena and burning her corpse.

During Gauteng Social Development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza’s visit to Mokoena’s home on Sunday, the deceased’s uncle, Tshepo Mokoena, said Karabo was due to give a talk on the importance of grooming young men to be better members of society.

Tshepo said he was due to launch a programme called Boys to Men, which aimed at developing gender-equitable attitudes and rooting out related violent behaviour. – IOL