After “Murdering Wife” Over A Small House, Hubby Threatens To Kill Own Child

Staff Reporter | A Mhondoro man currently in remand for allegedly murdering his wife, Lovemore Nyamandi, has allegedly threatened to kill one of his sons, the latter who is a state witness.

The 13 year old son witnessed his mother being killed and the other witness is a neighbour who was a passing by. The case was recorded in docket ref number 08/07/17 at Mubaira.

Mrs Tracy Nyamandi’s body was left mutilated following one of the most gruesome acts of brutality allegedly witnessed by the son who is now living in deep fear. The disturbing pictures of the body cannot be printed in any newspaper.

She died last week Wednesday, with the family afterwards alleging that she was killed by her husband.

The deceased’s aunt Mai Hilda Nkomo who has audio recordings of neighbours and children confirming the alleged murder said, “Lovemore Nyamandi was intimidating children and neighbours telling them that they should not divulge anything about the murder,” she old ZimEye LIVE BLAST in an interview.

There are 4 other children who are all now in need of counselling and sanctuary following the tragic development.

“The husband (Lovemore) called us giving us several statements. His first statement was that she had fallen while coming from the field, he also told us that she had gone to the grinding mill and while there she was killed by the mill’s fan belt, his third conflicting statement was that she was hit by a bar which had fallen from the grinding mill,” Mai Nkomo narrated the sad ordeal.

She further alleges that they also have evidence of Lovemore bribing neighbours and other officials.

“He did a postmortem of the deceased on his own, took the body to Chegutu and ended up at Parirenyatwa, and we all wondered how that could happen without the police or doctors acknowledgment .When he was doing this entire he dismissed all relatives and wanted them to feel as if he was very caring,” she said.

Mai Nkomo said the couple which had five children together had been in continuous disputes. “She had been abused for a long time and she was staying for her the children and I knew of this four years back. The man was very abusive and we have audios confirming the abuse,”she said.

“Tracy really loved her husband not knowing that he was going to be the killer,” she said.

.