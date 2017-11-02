AFTER TSVANGIRAI: The Brown Horse Theory

By Kimberly Bhebhe | Morgan Tsvangirai’s health problems have come at the wrong time and seem to be a direct blow on the opposition. Instead of the opposition focusing on supporting their leader, some devious individuals are plotting their way up the throne.

2018 election is an unpredictable election year after the current regime has introduced the new BVR voting system. There are a lot of theories around this system as some are of the opinion that this system will rig for Zanu PF in a discreet and smart way.

However, in the case of internal MDC -T politics, there is a succession plan that has been tailored by Zanu PF for the opposition. The public needs to be educated about the tactics and mischief that Zanu PF has laid out for the MDC led by Morgan Tsvangirai.

One of the appointed Vice Presidents has profiled and branded himself to be the emerging leader in the opposition. This plan was all calculated and facilitated by Zanu PF as they saw that this appointed official has a weakness for power. The limitation of this official is that he is still under age to contest for the next presidential election. Meaning when Robert Mugabe calls for a snap election the MDC will have a candidate crisis as their chosen one would not qualify to contest.

With that in mind it is foolhardy that he is already planning to be endorsed as the 2018 presidential candidate for the MDC -T by the end of the year National Council meeting. The game plan is very decisive and deceptive and the brown horse theory will continue to be revealed in more detail, on this column. Fellow comrades in the struggle I urge you all to be vigilant and wise. Do not fall for the Zanu PF trap. Go and register to vote in your numbers.

#iwritewhatilike