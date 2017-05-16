Sickly Mugabe Fails To Commission Beitbridge Road Project

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | President Robert Mugabe has cancelled the commissioning of the Harare-Beitbridge Project several times due to poor health, it has emerged.

Although Presidential Spokesperson, George Charamba has claimed the nonagenarian is as fit as a fiddle, government sources have revealed the commissioning programme has been cancelled several times due to Mugabe’s poor health. The ZANU PF Youth League last week also voiced they are increasingly concerned with Mugabe’s health and would adjust upcoming meetings for the purpose of safeguarding the 93 year old.

Mugabe’ s spokesperson, Charamba, has publicly described claims that the veteran leader is sick as baseless. Charamba has also denied his boss slumbers in public.

Last week the veteran leader failed to attend the commissioning event, forcing the organisers to reschedule the programme to Thursday this week. The road commissioning event will be held at Chaka Business Centre in Chirumanzu District.

Government sources said Mugabe was likely to delay the commissioning of the project further due to his delicate health condition. “We cannot take chances, the President cannot attend the event at this juncture,” said a government official.

Traditional leaders in the area told ZimEye.com Mugabe was expected to commission the project on Thursday. The traditional leaders also said rituals would be conducted ahead of the official commissioning of the project.

Chief Chaka said preparations for the event were at an advanced stage.

“The head of State is expected to commission the Harare-Beitbridge Road Project on Thursday. A black beast will be slaughtered as part of rituals ahead of the main event. The purpose of the rituals is to appease traditional spirits so that the programme will be successful,” said Chief Chaka.

Chief Chaka said he hoped Mugabe would finally make it to the event.

A visibly ill Mugabe delayed the burial of Retired Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku on Saturday. ⁠⁠⁠⁠