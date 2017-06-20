Air Force Boss Shiri And Zimondi Weep Over Cde Chinx

Staff Reporter | The whole nation has been thrown into mourning over the death of liberation war musician Dickson Chingaira, aka Cde Chinx, last Friday.

The latest in a long list which includes the opposition and ruling party senior officials are Air Force boss Perence Shiri and Prisons boss Paradzai Zimondi, who afterFirst Lady Grace Mugabe this morning have also been to the Chingaira home to pay their respects.

Chingaira could make history by becoming the first musician to be declared a national hero.