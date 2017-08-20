Airflight Impasse Nothing to Do With Grace Mugabe – Minister

Staff Reporter| Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Joram Gumbo, has dismissed as frivolous claims that the on going impasse between Zimbabwean and South African aviation authorities are related to diplomatic rows around First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Addressing journalists on the matter on Saturday evening in Harare, Gumbo said that the issue is purely of a business nature with no political connotations to it.

The Minister dismissed claims by opposition parties both in Zimbabwe and South Africa that the two countries were hitting at each other over a diplomatic immunity claimed by Zimbabwe to rescue Grace Mugabe from prosecution after she wantonly attacked a twenty year old South African lady who she found in the company of her sons in a Johannesburg hotel.

“This issue is purely a matter of adherence to set standards of flying not any political issue,” said Gumbo.