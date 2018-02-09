Alarm As Army Purchases Large Fleet Of Vehicles

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Alarm bells are ringing in Masvingo Province and the surrounding areas following revelations that the army has purchased a huge fleet of vehicles.

Sources privy to the developments in the army claimed the government was clandestinely plotting to use the army to campaign for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF in the coming elections.

To further trigger fear among villagers in the province, it has been reported 80 soldiers obtained provisional driver’ s licences at the Masvingo Vehicle Inspection Depot (VID) last week.

“While there is nothing wrong with the obtaining of the driver’s licences, the timing is dubious,” said a government source.

However, Captain Francis Chanduru told reporters here there was nothing sinister about the exercise.

He further indicated that it was a routine upgrading exercise.

