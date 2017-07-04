All Civil Servants To Get Their Bonuses – Gvt

The civil servants like any other person in Zimbabwe is facing hard times as the economy of the country is in a bad state, but the Government has promised that it is committed to improve these conditions for civil servants

The National Africa Public Service Day commemorations which brought together stakeholders from different government departments and ministries was held in Masvingo.

The commemorations commenced with a visit to Alpha Cottages which is home to orphaned children.

The cottage was recently painted courtesy of civil servants who put together resources for the work.

After a tour of the cottages, a delegation which comprised the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Cde Prisca Mupfumira and Minister of State for Liaising on Psychomotor Activities Cde Josiah Hungwe, among other government officials, carried out a clean-up campaign in the city centre, before marching to Civic Centre where the commemorations were held.

Minister Mupfumira, who addressed hundreds of people who gathered for the event, said the government has made strides to ensure that civil servants have better working conditions despite the economic hardships.

“Bonuses are being paid as undertaken by the President, albeit in a staggered manner. Due to economic turbulence, we are experiencing a liquidity crunch. This has, however, not deterred government from meeting its obligations,” she said.

The president of the Apex Council Mrs Cecilia Alexander implored the government to adopt a culture of stakeholder consultation before embarking on policies that affect people’s lives.

“Many noble policies always suffer due to lack of stakeholder buy-in and inadequate communication. We sincerely hope going forward government will heed this advice. Workers have the right to be consulted,” Mrs Alexander said.

Health Services Board chairman Dr Lovemore Mbengeranwa said if government wants to ensure that employees put maximum effort in their work, it must invest in the health sector, highlighting that the health of a nation determines its wealth.

“Health is about the people, without healthy workers, the nation suffers,” said Dr Mbengeranwa.

The African Union set aside the 23rd of June to celebrate Africa Public Service Day.- state media