All Eyes On Grace Mugabe Today After “Mystery Car Accident”

A Correspondent| All eyes are on First Lady Grace Mugabe today as she her husband, Robert head to the Somhlolo Stadium for an interface rally.

The venue is in Lupane, Matabeleland North.

Grace’s movements today come after she was labelled a “selfish” woman by her nemesis, Joice Mujuru. It also comes after Mrs Mugabe was at the weekend involved in an unexplained accident after jetting into Harare.

Since the accident last week, Zimbabweans have asked several questions:

Was Grace Mugabe’s Leg Sticking Outside The Car for It To Get Bruised?

Why did Mrs Mugabe’s leg get bruised instead of the other parts of the body; and is the car untouched? How is Mrs Mugabe after the accident? Any pictures of either the car or the accident as a whole? Also why are these kept secret? Why does the state media story focus on Grace Mugabe’s health and mention little of the biker, is he not equally human? Now come to other accidents in the past: why does the government not mention the many bikers who have crashed and been abandoned by Mugabe’s posh motorcade?