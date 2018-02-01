All HELL BREAKS LOOSE: BLOODY ATTACK-Joice Mujuru Flees For Dear Life

BLOODY ATTACK – MUJURU SHOT AT WITH STONES, CHASED OUT OF GLEN NORAH BREAKING NEWS – MUJURU SHOT AT WITH STONES, CHASED OUT OF GLEN NORAH Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, February 1, 2018

By Paul Nyathi| National People’s Party President Joice Mujuru was forced to flee for dear life as dozens of known ZANU PF youth members attacked her with stones and various objects in Glen Norah this morning.

NPP National Spokesperson Jeff Chitando told ZimEye.com in an interview that Mujuru who also leads the People’s Rainbow Coalition was on one of her scheduled ward meetings when she stopped over at Chitubu Shopping Centre to greet supporters who had spotted her convoy and started cheering at her.

“The ZANU PF youth members who have been identified to us out of envy started throwing stones at Mujuru and the people she was meeting forcing them to flee from the attacks,” said Chitando.

The party has not yet been able to establish the extent of injuries on Mujuru if any but according to Chitando some of the cars in the convoy were damaged in the process.

Chitando strongly condemned the behaviour by the ZANU PF youth members claiming that its typical of ZANU PF when they are being cornered.

“This is typical of ZANU PF when they are beginning to lose support, they always resort to violence,” he said.

Chitando said that more of the ZANU PF violence is expected as elections draw closer.

The National People’s Party has meantime released the names of the ZANU PF youth who allegedly were spotted attacking Mujuru.

….more to follow