All HELL BREAKS LOOSE: BLOODY ATTACK-Joice Mujuru Flees For Dear Life

2

Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, February 1, 2018

By Paul Nyathi| National People’s Party President Joice Mujuru was forced to flee for dear life as dozens of known ZANU PF youth members attacked her with stones and various objects in Glen Norah this morning.

NPP National Spokesperson Jeff Chitando told ZimEye.com in an interview that Mujuru who also leads the People’s Rainbow Coalition was on one of her scheduled ward meetings when she stopped over at Chitubu Shopping Centre to greet supporters who had spotted her convoy and started cheering at her.

“The ZANU PF youth members who have been identified to us out of envy started throwing stones at Mujuru and the people she was meeting forcing them to flee from the attacks,” said Chitando.

The party has not yet been able to establish the extent of injuries on Mujuru if any but according to Chitando some of the cars in the convoy were damaged in the process.

Chitando strongly condemned the behaviour by the ZANU PF youth members claiming that its typical of ZANU PF when they are being cornered.

“This is typical of ZANU PF when they are beginning to lose support, they always resort to violence,” he said.

Chitando said that more of the ZANU PF violence is expected as elections draw closer.

The National People’s Party has meantime released the names of the ZANU PF youth who allegedly were spotted attacking Mujuru.

….more to follow

  • Goooo

    I am sorry if I am going to offend anyone. I dont hold grudges but will state facts as they are. I thought Mnangagwa was smart enough but he seems to be going against nature and basic or common sense principal. I will just state two or few points that our dear leader has been found wanting.
    1. For any nation to move forward there has to be an acknowledgment of the past atrocities whether ED was involved or not that’s has to be done. The people who were involved need to accepts their responsibilities and apologies. Jesu Kristu akatifira tose for our sins but he never said let bygones be bygones but for someone to become a child of Christ he / she has to acknowledge his/ her sins and ask for forgiveness, then you become a new creature through forgiveness. ED is guilty as charged of mass murders and looting and this will not help him trying to be clever people are not fools and stupids. My president do the right thing to clean yourself of the blood of innocent zimbabweans.

    2. Investors are no fools but wise than what this administration think of. They think they have all the machinery to rig the election without detection of observers. The eye of everyone including of the devil is looking on how those of election will be conducted. Any slight of stupidity will see these military cabal going down the sew drain.

    My advice clean yourself by bringing the injustice of the past and by doing so you would have freed yourself and your children from prosecutions and curses

  • Chiki Chicken Chikwama

    Mugabe resigned from power. However, he left a clone!