All Lazy Farmers, Your Days Are Numbered!- Mugabe

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | President Robert Mugabe has seriously warned all lazy farmers to work hard or risk losing their farm land.

Addressing party supporters at the Presidential Youth Interface Rally in Masvingo today, Mugabe took a swipe at lazy government officials and traditional leaders for failing to utilise the land they grabbed from white commercial farmers at the height of the controversial Third Chimurenga programme.

4000 white commercial farmers were violently evicted from the properties they occupied through a colonial legacy.

The land grab exercise has been cited as the major cause of the country ‘ s economic demise and continued mass starvation. Farmers are reportedly failing to feed the nation.

Mugabe said he was aware some farms were desolate due to negligence and laziness.

“We know what is happening out there. We gave you farms and you are failing to utilise them.That is what we don’t want. Please make sure you fully utilise the land we gave you. Do not be lazy. We know that you are secretly engaging the white farmers to help you. Some top government officials and traditional leaders are failing to capitalise on the land we gave them. We will take back the land if you are not serious,” said Mugabe.

He also castigated Zanu PF party supporters who invaded Tongaat Hulett land. “They must not interfere with the company’ s operations!”, he warned.