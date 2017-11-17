All Zanu PF Provinces Expel Mugabe And Grace

Staff Reporter | ZANU PF members in the country’s ten provinces have shockingly united to begin holding Provincial Coordinating Committee meetings to pass a vote of no confidence against President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace.

In the most dramatic turn of events in Zimbabwean politics, the ZANU PF members have agreed to stand up against the factional fights that have rocked the party over the years and agreed “to rebuild the party with the first step being to remove Mugabe.”

Sources within the party indicated to ZimEye.com that all the ten Zanu PF provinces of the party have agreed to hold urgent meetings to pass a vote of no confidence on President Mugabe, and declared the 93 year-old leader – who has been in office for 37 years – too old and incapacitated to lead both Zanu PF and government.

The move, which comes at the height of a drama-filled week that saw the military taking control of the country, is a huge knock on the veteran’s leader’s prospects of retaining his presidency for much longer.

The party’s Masvingo Provincial Coordinating Committee has already been the first to meet to endorse the resolution.

Tomorrow, Mugabe’s long-time allies, the war veterans, are hosting a national rally in Harare, where Zimbabweans from various political parties, religions and elsewhere are expected to attend.

The province also resolved to dismiss all the party leaders who are being targeted by the army for misleading Mugabe and destroying the country. The province also resolved that any party regalia with Mugabe and Grace’s faces should be banned forthwith.

The PCC accused President Mugabe of succumbing to a bed room coup and ceding his one centre of power authority to his wife who went on to abuse it provoking the military to step in and call Mugabe to order.

Provincial chairperson Ezra Chadzamira read the provincial resolutions to the media after the meeting.

“We call for an immediate resignation of President Mugabe. In the event he refuses to resign, we call for his immediate recall from both the party and government.

“We are in solidarity with the action and processes taken by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) led by the Commander General Constantino Chiwenga towards the formation of a new, democratic and constitutional government.

“We denounce the G40 cabal and its leaders among them Grace Mugabe, Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kusukuwere, Patrick Zhuwao, Walter Mzembi, Dr Paul Chimedza and Kudzanai Chipanga among others,” said Chadzamira.

Masvingo has mobilised 24 buses to ferry people to Harare for the solidarity march organised by the war veterans and they have strictly banned the wearing of Zanu PF regalia.