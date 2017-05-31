Allan Chimbetu: Music Is Our Business We Don`t Eat Politics

The Dendera musician, Allan Chimbetu, has dismissed claims that he subscribed to opposition politics following his performance at National Electoral Reform Agenda (Nera) youth rally in Chinhoyi last week.

Chimbetu said he treated his music as a business and would sing for anyone as long as they paid for the services.

Nera is group of opposition parties fighting for electoral reforms in the country ahead of the watershed elections next year and Chimbetu said his participation at their youth rally was informed by a business decision than political affiliation.

“Singing at these rallies doesn’t mean that we subscribe to opposition politics. We are in business and we can sing for anyone. Even if Zanu PF comes and pays us, we will perform for them. People should understand that we don’t eat politics,” Chimbetu said through his manager.

A lot of musicians in the past fell by the wayside after fans shunned them following their association with Zanu PF and these included Chimbetu’s late brother, Simon, the late Andy Brown and Last “Tambaoga” Chiyangwa.

A skilled guitarist, vocalist and composer, Chimbetu was one of the founding members of the Dendera music genre, together with his brothers.

His guitar skills were evident in songs that included Usaende pa Barika, Ndaremerwa, Newspaper and Pane Asipo.

Following Simon’s death, Chimbetu took over the reins as Dendera Kings band leader, but later struck out on his own after an alleged altercation with Sulumani Chimbetu.

His fortunes, however, have been waning with personal problems dogging him, including several brushes with the law.

In 2012, he was arrested for failure to pay $60 maintenance to his ex-wife, Mildred Mapuranga and in November 2013, he was arrested at the Ximex Mall in Harare after attempting to sell a mobile phone. In 2015 Chimbetu he appeared in court facing allegations of damaging Saston Mazhanga’s phone while repairing it. He was ordered to pay $150 and costs as replacement.-Newsday