Alleged Killer Flees To South Africa

A MANHUNT has been launched for Fanuel Madziwa – a key suspect into last week’s fatal stabbing of Rusape man, Givemore Mulinga (31).

Madziwa is believed to have skipped the country to his base in South Africa. Mulinga was stabbed to death last Tuesday at a notorious Vengere night club following a fight over a sex worker.

Police have arrested three other suspects, Tichaona Chiropa, Wilber Mazingaidzo and Clayton Svotwa – all of Chironga Village, under Chief Tandi, in Makoni District in connection with the murder of Mulinga.

The three appeared before Rusape provincial magistrate, Mr Shane Kubonera, who remanded them in custody to June 22 on routine remand. They were facing charges murder with actual intent as defined in Section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and were advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

State prosecutor, Mr Tafara Chawatama, told the court that police were looking for Fanuel Madziwa. Mulinga was stabbed on the chest and was pronounced dead on arrival at Rusape General Hospital. The suspects allegedly fled from the scene in a kombi upon realising the magnitude of the attack on Mulinga.

The Toyota Hiace kombi, Registration Number ACZ 1239, was later recovered dumped in the town’s industrial area. “On June 6, 2017 at around 3:30am, the late Givemore Mulinga was drinking beer with his young brother, Dibiana Mafetuka outside Desim Nightclub. They were in the company of two girlfriends whose identities we are still verifying. It was at this juncture that one of the suspects emerged from the crowd and proceeded to where Mulinga and others were demanding to know if there were any sex workers for hire. Mulinga responded by asking him to court any sex worker he liked among those available. One of the suspects was incensed by Mulinga’s response and a scuffle ensued,” said Mr Chawatama.

He said two more suspects emerged from the crowd and clapped Mulinga twice on the face before dragging him for about 10 metres from the crowd. One of them drew an Okapi knife from his pocket and stabbed Mulinga once on the chest. He screamed for help. As he attempted to flee from his attackers, Mulinga fell down.- STATE MEDIA