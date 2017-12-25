An Open Letter To President Mnangagwa

Dear Cde Interim President, ED

If you are trully a reformist as you claim and honourable then may you prove it by attending to the following important areas at the earliest convenience:

1) The disadvantaged and most vulnerable members of our society need immediate help. This group includes the street kids, persons with disabilities, Prisoners – an honourable new government that l know empts all its prisons and starts afresh. Give them a good Christmas Box or New year surprise. Walk the talk. You are known of being against death penalty, this is your time to make sure that death penalty is removed completely from our Constitution. Remember the old regime had subjected all prisoners at death row by failing to feed them. Can you do the right thing by releasing all of them soonest. That inturn will give you chance to downsize and reorganise Prison staff. It is the right time to send Prison Officers for retraining so that they reach Correctional Officers status. Also it is chance to upgrade their conditions of work. The Correctional staff is very important in a nation in that amongst their duties is rehabilitation of offenders. An effective rehabilitation program is vital if a country is to achieve a reduction in crime rate. Is this not time to have a register of vendors and hence assisting them to acquire small loans so that they may upgrade their small businesses? They have to move from vending to being small business operators. Give help to the old who have no one to turn to, help single and unemployed women with children whose husbands may have dumped them or passed away.

2) Make sure something is urgently done to improve the water, drug, food and service delivery situations at all state and Council hospitals and clinics throughout Zimbabwe.

3) Address the issue of tribal and racial imbalances as soon as you can. Let no tribe or race gets to a point of feeling that they are inferior to other tribes or races in our country. Zimbabwe is for us all and we should value each other, together as one. The first step can be by ensuring that the 3 main languages (English, Ndebele and Shona) have been declared official languages and hence introduced at all schools without delay.

4) May you be sincere enough by making sure that the soldiers/any security details you are deploying on Social Media do not spread hate speech as they are currently doing. This is reminding us of the Mugabe era. Do you know that they are already threatening Social media users with unspecified action including death. May you help us by making sure that that is addressed forthwith. Respect the fact that we as the public have freedom of speech as is enshrined in the constitution.

I am aware that you might be facing too many issues most of which you and your former boss Mugabe neglected for more than 37 years. Instead of wasting resources on those who are trying to surpress freedom of speech on Social Media and other places, you better channel such resources and attention to the most critical areas of our society.

By releasing prisoners you would have saved so much money which may then be channeled towards hospitals etc. The earlier you take action the better.

Do not forget to remind the nation that when Albert Matapo and 6 others spent 7 years (2007 to 2014) at Chikurubi Max Security Prison on treason charges as they were being accused of attemting to carry out a Coup (an actual one which was carried out by Chiwenga for you in 2017) in order to install you that was total fabrication by Zanu. The nation needs to know the truth. This was all fake and you might shade light as to why your counterparts in Zanu were making such lies. This record has to be put straight now that you are the one incharge. It should be known that you and us never knew each other whether directly or otherwise. It is the best time for you to tell the nation the truth about it once and for all.

Thank you very much indeed.

Yours sincerely,

Albert Matapo

Your Co-Accused for Treason Case (according to Zanu lies)