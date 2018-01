#Angola‘s Minister of Foreign Affairs: #Kabila‘s term in office has expired. He must go through democratic elections. Elections must be organised. Angola & Botswana have spoken. We re waiting for #RSA #Zambia #Malawi #Mozambique, #Tanzania #Zimbabwe https://t.co/OJWxJd7Zzh

— Claude kabemba, PhD (@ClaudeKKabemba) January 27, 2018