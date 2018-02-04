Angry Mliswa Unleashes Venom Against Mutsvangwa, Says War Vets Must Fire Him

Mliswa and Mutsvangwa fall out Mliswa and Mutsvangwa fall out Posted by ZimEye on Saturday, February 3, 2018

Ray Nkosi | Angry Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has taken to social media to blast President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s special advisor, Chris Mutsvangwa for challenging him in the constituency.

Mustvangwa is also the chairman of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association, with Mliswa now taking the war back to his door step in retaliation to the Norton constituency challenge.

Wrote Mliswa as he mobilised war vets against their leader, “leaders like Mutsvangwa who only think of their members when they need to use them but unceremoniously discard them when in a stable position are treacherous and a discredit to the war veterans. It’s time war vets introspected as to the qualities of their leader.”

Mliswa further to write on his Facebook page, “Yesterday MashWest War Vets met to discuss their welfare. Chair Mutsvangwa was to attend but he snubbed his meeting preferring to cause havoc in Norton. But then again what contribution would he have made as far removed from their needs as he is? Welfare is not top of his agenda.”

“Nortonians should be respected for their independent thinking and divergent views. Mutsvangwa can’t treat it like a toilet entering and defecating at will,” further blasts Mliswa.