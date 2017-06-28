Angry Youths On Mahofa’s Throat Over the Promised 2million Jobs

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Unemployed angry youths in Masvingo have gone on a rampage and confronted controversial Masvingo State Minister Shuvai Ben Mahofa over the politicisation of the Harare – Beitbridge Road Dualisation Project.

Youths affiliated to Community Tolerance Reconciliation and Development (COTRAD) denounced attempts by Mahofa to politicize the recruitment of workers for the Harare-Beitbridge Road Dualisation Project.

” We are deeply saddened by the utterances made by the Minister of State for Masvingo Province last month indicating only Zanu PF card carrying members would benefit from the recruitment exercise,” the youths affiliated to COTRAD said in a statement.

The youths described Mahofa’s utterances as shocking and unconstitutional. The youths also challenged the controversial Mahofa – as a public official -to fairly represent the interests of the people in the province regardless of tribe or political affiliation.

” Government programmes and projects must be implemented in a democratic manner. It must be publicly known that the dualisation project is not a ZANU PF programme but a government project- hence the implementation of the process must be done in a transparent manner . As COTRAD we strongly condemn nepotism, corruption and politicization of government projects.

COTRAD sincerely urges the Minister of State to stop the brazen abuse of authority by politicizing development programmes.The politicisation of government projects is likely to cause anarchy and political violence. As such, the minister must uphold peace ,” said COTRAD in a statement.

“As COTRAD We urge the Minister of state for Masvingo to abide by the provisions of the constitution.”

Minister Mahofa could not be reached for comment by the time of going to press.