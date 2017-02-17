Anne Kansiime Heathrow Airport Arrest | LATEST

Staff Reporter |Ugandan entertainer, comedian and actress, Anne Kansiime, has come out to refute reports that she was Wednesday arrested at Heathrow Airport after being found in possession of 2kgs of cocaine.

Speaking to Ugandan publications Kansiime said, “Am safe. Am not in prison, I am actually at National theatre preparing for my tonight’s show. There is no problem. Haters are the ones trying to come up with such stories. I will come up with an official communication on my page as soon as I can.”

Police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kawesi also said that Kansiime is in Uganda not in UK as claimed and so the claims are not true.

powder. Both tested positive for cocaine.The estimated value of the cocaine is more than £80,000, officials said.

Anne Kansiime was arrested and handed off to Port Authority police. She will be prosecuted by the London District Attorney on drug smuggling charges.

“This seizure is another example of UK Border Agency being ever vigilant in protecting the United Kingdom from the distribution of illicit drugs,” said Robert E. Perez, Director of UK Border Agency London Field Operations.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address Enter your email address: - INSTANT NEWS UPDATES - Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

A UK publication had earlier claimed that Kansiime was arrested at London Heathrow Airport for trying to smuggle 2 kilograms of cocaine hidden in two bags of coffee inside two suitcases; authorities said on Wednesday.Customs and Border Protection police officers searched her suitcases upon suspicion and found a plastic coffee bag containing white powder, according to officials.She was taken to a private search room, where the officers found a second bag full of