ANOTHER ACCIDENT: 2 Killed In Claremont

Two people died in a crash on the Dumisanya Makhanya Freeway just outside Claremont in Pinetown on New Years morning.

On arrival, paramedics found that a vehicle had somehow lost control and come to rest on its roof in a ditch on the roadside.

Operations Director Garrith Jamieson said, “Paramedics assessed the scene and found that there had been seven occupants in the vehicle at the time of the collision”.

“Unfortunately a male and a female believed to be in their thirties had suffered major injuries and there was nothing more anyone could do for them and they were declared deceased at the scene,” said Jamieson.

He indicated that five people had sustained various injuries and have been transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further treatment.

The cause of the crash is unknown and as formed part of SAPS investigation.

-TNA Reporter