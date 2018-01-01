ANOTHER ACCIDENT: 2 Killed In Claremont

3

Two people died in a crash on the Dumisanya Makhanya Freeway just outside Claremont in Pinetown on New Years morning.

On arrival, paramedics found that a vehicle had somehow lost control and come to rest on its roof in a ditch on the roadside.

Operations Director Garrith Jamieson said, “Paramedics assessed the scene and found that there had been seven occupants in the vehicle at the time of the collision”.

“Unfortunately a male and a female believed to be in their thirties had suffered major injuries and there was nothing more anyone could do for them and they were declared deceased at the scene,” said Jamieson.

He indicated that five people had sustained various injuries and have been transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further treatment.

The cause of the crash is unknown and as formed part of SAPS investigation.

-TNA Reporter 

  • John Chimombe

    Zimeye reporting about Oinetown. I give up this cheap journalism. A worst of time. You too need to go under “operation restore legacy” .

  • Mod

    Are you saying ZimEye must not report on developments in a place where there are 3,5 million Zimbabweans resident there?

  • big

    when Zimeye is copying and pasting news from other news sites, they must make sure they read the story first and see whether it would be relevant and interesting to Zimbabwe or whether it is an extraordinay happening wherever in the world. In this case, this story is about an accident that in SA that killed two people. You find that interesting or out of this world???