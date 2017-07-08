ANOTHER ACCIDENT: 2 Killed in Four Car Accident in Harare | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter| Two men were hit by a car along Harare-Mutare road near Mabvuku late Friday night. The men wanted to cross near a round-about near Mabvuku. The accident occurred around 9.30 in the evening.

A ZimEye correspondent witnessed the accident where a private car was encroached by a long distance truck that quickly sped off from the scene. The private car hit the two pedestrians as they tried to cross the tar as it was peak hour.

Later on three other cars were involved in a pile up at the scene as they tried to avoid hitting the deceased who were lying 25 meters apart.

An ambulance came later but the two had passed on.

Police spokesperson Ass Comm Charity Charamba told ZimEye.com she was still yet the official police report.

In Zimbabwe at least 5 people die daily due to accidents caused by mostly human error and poor road networks according to Zimbabwe Traffic Safety Council.