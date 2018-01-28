ANOTHER ACCIDENT: Driver Killed In Harare Norton Road

By Staff Reporter| Another accident has seen a driver being killed on the Norton to Harare road not far from where the late liberation hero Magura Charumbira died. A University of Zimbabwe student, Mr Gwinyai Mutizeh was killed while driving to Norton with two other friends. SEE THE ACCIDENT LOCATION IN THE MAP BELOW:



Wrote one of the parents, “Lord give me strength. My son and his friends were involved in a fatal accident. One on my son’s friend Gwinyai Mutizeh died on the sport. I feel for the family at this difficulty time. My son and others are recovering. RIP Gwinyai. Mwari vaita kuda kwavo.”

The accident happened last week on the 23rd January.

While it could not be established exactly how the accident occurred, ZimEye provides the satellite map below:

