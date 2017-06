Staff Reporter | Another UK based senior female journalist has died.

The journalist who worked with the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) (name withheld) died earlier this evening in the United Kingdom. Friends report that she had been battling with breast cancer.

This is the second journalist to die within 48 hours, after the sad passing on of Daily News entertainment reporter Sharon Muguwu yesterday. Muguwu according to family members will be buried in Njanja on Monday.