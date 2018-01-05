Another Grace Mugabe Ally Faces The Corruption Firing Squad

Former Energy Minister Samuel Undenge is facing charges of corruption joining the long list of former First Lady Grace Mugabe allies under a serious purge. Undenge is accused of ordering Zesa Holdings to hire Fruitful Communications, a firm linked to Zanu PF Highfield West MP Hon P Maziwisa and Zimbabwe Broadcasting Services presenter Oscar Pambuka, to carry out a media campaign despite the fact that Zesa has its own public relations department for that specific purpose.

He also forced Zesa to pay Sir Wicknell Chivayo some millions of dollars as advance payment for job never done. More to follow

