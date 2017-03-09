ANOTHER HORROR ACCIDENT: 16 Mourners Crushed to Death in Car Crash

The Bulawayo community was this morning shocked to wake up to news that 16 people could have been crushed to death in a mini bus while taking the body of a deceased relative outside the city.

The sixteen, together with the relative’s corpse, were crushed under a heavy vehicle when the driver of the oncoming beast hit a pothole and lost control of the huge truck resulting in the truck overturning and landing on the mini bus which was travelling from the opposite direction.

At the time of writing details of the accident were still sketchy, but the Bulawayo Gwanda road just after the National University of Science and Technology is currently closed off as police and emergency services crews descend onto the accident site.

More details will be made available as they unfold. – ZimEye