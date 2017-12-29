Another Mugabe Minister Arrested

3

Former Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation and Member of Parliament for Mberengwa East, Makhosini Hlongwane, was yesterday arrested at his farm on the outskirts of Zvishavane.

Police also seized about 10 tonnes of sugar beans that they found stashed at the former Minister’s farm.

 Acting police spokesperson for Midlands province Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the arrest last night.

She could however, not give details of the reasons for the arrest saying the ex minister was later released pending further investigations.

“I can confirm that police picked up Makhosini Hlongwane at his farm today (yesterday). A statement was recorded before he was released but investigations are still underway,” Asst Insp Mukwende said.

Sources close to the incident told The Chronicle that about eight police officers raided the ex-minister’s farm in the early hours of yesterday before they arrested him.
The sources said he was found with several tonnes of sugar beans which he could not account for.

“Police later loaded the sugar beans into a truck and went to Zvishavane Police Station with the former Minister. He was asked to produce receipts showing where he bought the sugar beans but he said they were donated by a company whose name he could not divulge,” said the source.- state media

  • mai Chibwe

    Mnangagwa’s secret company donated the beans to the hapless former minister and refused to give him their name. The irony is that both the arrested and the arresting are equally corrupt.

  • LOl

    Agree we have had expired seed hoarded by the former Agriculture Minister and now Beans what will be next ……?