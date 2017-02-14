Another Mugabe Minister In Vile Land Grab

Staff Reporter | Matabeleland South Minister for Presidential Affairs Abednico Ncube, and his two sons are reportedly on a blitz grabbing prime land in Gwanda town and evicting vendors using the land.

Information made available to ZimEye.com by sources within the Municipality of Gwanda indicates that Minister Ncube and his son Lesley who is a senior ZANU PF member have ordered council to move vendors from land in the town’s Central Business District and Jacaranda Low Density suburb to take over the pieces of land for their own selfish purposes.

The sources indicate that the corrupt family has already started telling the vendors to vacate the pieces of land before their application to acquire the land is approved by council.

In an interview Mayor Knowledge Ndlovu expressed ignorance on the said land grab by the Minister and his family. Ndlovu said that the application for the land in question has not yet been presented to full council.

However, minutes of the council’s health and housing committee made available to ZimEye.com by the sources indicate that the committee has all but approved allocation of the land to the Minister and his sons Lesley and Jonathan.

Over 150 vendors who have been using the land for the last twenty years will be evicted from the areas to make way for the Minister and his sons.

The Gwanda Residents Association could not immediately be reached for a comment on the matter.