Another Mugabe Relative Fired

3

Former President Robert Mugabe’s nephew and Deputy Police Commissioner-General (administration) Innocent Matibiri and hordes of other top police commanders were yesterday fired from the force.

More officers were set to be shown the exit door as President Emmerson Mnangagwa moves to weed out top police officers who allegedly presided over the rot in the force alongside ousted former Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri.

The purges – disguised as retirements – have so far affected commissioners and senior assistant commissioners who are unlikely to be replaced as the police service moves to a leaner and more effective command element.

A highly-placed government source said the ongoing realignment of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) was a continuation of Operation Restore Legacy started on November 15 by the military.

“This is part of Operation Restore Legacy which will see nearly all the top brass who allegedly helped Chihuri preside over the rot in the police force being forced out. Their posts are not going to be filled except crucial areas. More than 200 bosses will leave office in the next few months,” the source said.

The sources told NewsDay that Matibiri was fired along with Commissioner Grace Ndebele (training and human resources), Senior Assistant Commissioners Douglas Nyakutsikwa (Mashonaland East), Eve Mlilo (legal) Wiklef Makamache (finance), Erasmus Makodza (anti-stock-theft), Prudence Chakanyuka (printers) and Justice Chengeta (human resources), among others.

The retirement of senior assistant commissioners and commissioners follows the decision to retire Chihuri, who was a perceived sympathiser of the G40 faction in Zanu PF which was reportedly opposed to Mnangagwa’s ascendancy.

According to a letter written to one of the commissioners, Ndebele, by ZRP Acting Police Commissioner-General, Godwin Matanga, the top officers are set to be paid three months’ salary in lieu of three months’ notice of termination.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • John Chimombe

    Surely how could the police have assistant and senior assistant to the assistant then probably junior assistant to the senior assistant of the assistant. Animal farm,……

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    After decades of living in Ease Street they are now joining us povo in S**t Street! They defended the corruption and tyranny and ignored us or worse still arrested and abused us when we call for a more just system of government. They defended no-regime-change ethos because they thought they will always live on Ease Street. Now they will realise, too late, that we were calling for a just political system for the good of us all.

    Life in S**t Street is tough, it is not ease to live on US$1.00 or less a day. Whatever wealth you had amassed whilst on Ease Street, it will not last long now that there is no more were that came from, You will start having to cut back and soon you too will be living on US$1.00 or less a day!

    How the mighty have fallen!

  • Watch out

    very soon we will be firing ED and Chiwenga relatives, watch the space, we are regrouping so do not be over excited.