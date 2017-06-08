Another Mugabe Senior Official Dies, Buried

The late provincial liberation war hero Christopher Shupikai Samanga who died on the 4th of June has been laid to rest at the Manicaland Provincial Heroes Acre.

Friends, relatives, government officials, former workmates from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services and Zanu PF Manicaland leadership thronged the provincial shrine to bid farewell to the late Samanga.

A family representative said they are humbled by the honour bestowed upon the late Samanga.

Zanu PF Manicaland provincial secretary for administration Kenneth Saruchera called upon Zimbabweans to safeguard the gains of the liberation struggle.

The deputy director in the Minister of State’s office Mr Terrence Machocho, who stood in on behalf of Mandi Chimene, saluted the supreme sacrifice paid by the late Samanga and other freedom fighters in dislodging the oppressive colonial regime.

He, however, expressed concern over the alarming departure of former freedom fighters.

Born on the 6th of June in 1958, Samanga whose Chimurenga name was Bazooker, joined the liberation struggle in 1975.

He was trained at Mapinduzi base and later went to Doroi after the Nyadzonia attack.

Samanga later proceeded to Chimoio in 1977 and was later nominated to go for further military training at Nachingweya camp in Tanzania.

He went for further military training, specialising in artillery weapons and study commander course in Yugoslavia in 1977.

Upon the attainment of independence, he joined the Zimbabwe National Army, before being attested into the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services in 1998 where he rose through the ranks to Principal Correction Officer until his retirement in 2013.

He is survived by his wife Takemore and 10 children.- state media