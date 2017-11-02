Another “Prophet” Sees A “Big Figure Dying”, Says Pray For Morgan Before It’s Too Late

I AM DISTURBED!!! I could not SLEEP AT ALL!!! I have been praying for the nation of Zimbabwe.

Usually we are not permitted to give these type of prophecies, godfather encourages us to pray about it and cancel it if possible. I called him last night to request for permission to give this PROPHECY so that everyone willing can join me to pray for ZIMBABWE.

A big figure in Zimbabwe politics is about to die, let us pray for Mr Morgan, from 10 pm yesterday I have been praying for him. I saw him in a room, a prison in the realm of the spirit, all the efforts made to break that prison have failed.

Can something be done about this?

I see him passing away before election. Let someone pass on this PROPHECY to him or his family members, this is beyond doctors, it’s beyond witch doctors, the force against him is bigger than the force he’s using.

Him alone understands what am talking about. It’s not too late, Something can be done now. I am praying for ZIMBABWE.- H-Metro