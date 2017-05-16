Another Top Army Boss Dies

Staff Reporter | Another top army boss Lieutenant Colonel Samson Mupabanga has died.

The announcement of his death was made in a statement by Commander of Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant General Philip Valerio Sibanda, who regreted to announce the untimely death of a Senior Army Officer Mupabanga.

He was 60.

“A veteran of the liberation struggle, Lieutenant Colonel Mupabanga passed on last night after a long illness at West End Hospital in Harare,” said Sibanda.

Mourners are gathered at House Number 153, Mahatshula South in Bulawayo.

More details follow…. – State Media