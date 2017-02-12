Another Top Cop Arrested

Another cop stationed at Dzivaresekwa Police Station in Harare was arrested by members of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission for allegedly stealing over $2 000 and possessing two fake ticket books.

Constable Malvin Jere (28) was by yesterday still detained at Dzivaresekwa Police Station assisting police with investigations.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that the anti-corruption officers on Wednesday arrived at a roadblock in Dzivaresekwa which Jere and other officers were manning and began to check on their Z69J ticket books.

During the process, they realised that Jere’s receipt book had different serial numbers from the ones other police officers were using. After further searches, it was discovered that he had two such receipt books.

Jere was immediately arrested. On further investigations, it was also discovered that the financial records in some of the books he used were not tallying, and had a deficit of $2 300.

During the investigations, it was discovered that two original ticket books were missing from the police station.