Another Top Mugabe Critic Disappears | BREAKING NEWS

Own Correspondent| Popular social media critic of President Robert Mugabe, US based Gary Thwala Jackson is missing for close to a month now.

Thwala Jackson was the first to expose the Gabriella Engels assault fracas on LIVE video minutes after it happened LIVE on ZimEye.com in August 2017. He is known in the social media platform, Facebook for his none stop slurs on President Mugabe, his wife and close associates, last sent a Facebook post on the 14th of October, which is very unlike of him to go this long without a word.

His disappearance comes within weeks of his historic expose of the Gabriella Engels attack as he became the first to film an on the dot LIVE commentary on ZimEye.com in the wee hours of the morning on the 14th August.

Grace Mugabe assaulted a girl in Sandton believed to be a girlfriend of her younger son. Just a brief report of what we know so far! Posted by ZimEye on Sunday, August 13, 2017

His last personal post was strangely followed up by one from an anonymous person two weeks later who claimed that he was holding on to one of Thwala’s mobile devices reporting him as missing.

Zanu PF is spreading lies about the incident in which Grace assaulted a young woman. Latest developments as we get them. Posted by ZimEye on Monday, August 14, 2017

The anonymous person claimed that Thwala had given him his laptop to edit a book that Thwala was writing but had not logged out of his Facebook account which he managed to access to report him as missing.

“Hello people, just to let you know am not Thwala but a close friend and am in possession of one of his laptops. Seeing his silence and countless text messages I made an effort to find out and let me say something seems not normal and neighbors haven’t seen him for sometime. I know he has no family here may his Family get in touch with me so we can work out a plan with their permission. Have known this man for a while he wouldn’t just be quiet and that concerns me. Will check messages and see if his Family knows something. His phones are off by the way. Some texts are in a language I don’t understand would appreciate it if you use English. Praying for him! God bless,” was the message from the anonymous “friend” who to date has not revealed his identity.

The message attracted a barrage of attacks from Thwala’s friends who demanded to know who he was and how he had got access into Thwala’s personal Facebook Account.

“Thanks for the insults but just to put it straight Gary has never logged out in all his gadgets that I have his laptop does not make me a bad person was trying to do what I thought is right knowing his situation and besides they are looking for him at his job. Am disappointed and yes I can even hand over his laptop to Police, mind he gave it to me as have been helping him write his book nothing more nothing less. Will definitely contact authorities and clear myself but did not mean harm was just worried just like you are,” was the last response from the anonymous friend on the 31st of October.

Thwala’s disappearance has attracted mixed reactions from his social media friends with some believing that he may be pulling a prank on them because of his usual comic postings.

ZimEye.com has been monitoring his social media platforms but with the time the silence around him has taken it is beginning to look unlikely that he may be pulling a prank.

ZimEye.com has also been battling reaching on his mobile phone number for the last ten days but the phone remains unreachable.

One Larry Avarrèllo yesterday managed to send a post suggesting him to have been the last person to have seen him alive as he dropped him off at a train station the evening before his last Facebook post.

According to Avarrello, he had offered Gary a full-time job and accommodation on the day he last saw him but was surprised when he never pitched up for the job.

“I worked with Thwala the week of Oct 9th-13th out of town. Everything was fine and we were even gonna hire him on full time. He was gonna move to Ft Worth to be closer to the job. Great worker. Dropped him off that Friday and that’s the last I heard of him. Really hope he is ok,” wrote Avarrello.

When asked why he did not check on Thwala where he dropped him off after realising that he had not reported for duty, Avarrello responded,

“..first off I barely know the guy. 2nd he was dropped off at a train station because he doesn’t have a car. What do you think he might be hanging out there? Seriously.?? You dont know me. What in the hell do i have to gain by lying. What a joke. I know very little about him other than he was a nice guy and a hard worker.”

Sources who spoke to ZimEye.com indicated that Thwala left Zimbabwe to seek refuge in the US after having a huge go at the late former Vice President John Nkomo who he accused of sexually abusing him.

In his numerous videos posted on social media, Thwala throws heavy insults at the late Vice President whom he describes as a dog and blames President Mugabe for protecting Nkomo on the sexual abuse allegations.

In subsequent postings, Thwala continues to throw a barrage of hateful insults at Mugabe expressing his huge hatred of the 93 year old President.

ZimEye.com will continue to monitor circumstances around Thwala’s purported disappearance.

People who may have any latest information on him or relatives are invited to provide the details to ZimEye.com and the information will be treated in utmost confidence. WHATSAPP PHONE: +447426863301

