Another Top Mugabe Official Dies

The late Zanu PF Central Committee member and provincial heroine Margaret Rwodzi who died on Monday at the age of 78 has been buried at Chivakanenyama village in Hurungwe West with full military honours.

Rwodzi died in Chivhu following a two months long illness.

She was a member of Zanu PF Central Committee between 1996 and 2000 after which she became a member of the National Consultative Assembly until 2013 when she was re-elected into the Central Committee a position she held till the time of her death.

She is credited for mobilising grassroot support for Zanu PF since independence.

Several high profile politicians from Mashonaland West attended Rwodzi’s burial.

Zanu PF secretary for administration and Home Affairs Minister, Dr Ignatius Chombo who also attended the burial described the late heroine as somebody who was not power hungry despite all the years she worked for the party.

Other Zanu PF stalwarts from the province said Rwodzi was someone from whom they learnt many political lessons.

Rwodzi is survived by her son, 8 grandchildren and 8 great grand children.- state media