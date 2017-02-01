ANOTHER UK MURDER: Zim Mum Speaks Out

A nurse whose teenage son was stabbed to death today said she hopes the life sentence handed to his killer acts as a “deterrent” for other youngsters.

Charlie Kutyauripo, 16, was declared dead in hospital after being knifed by a childhood friend outside a birthday party in Woodford, east London, in January last year.

UK: Zim Murderers Transferred to Zim Prisons | PROPOSAL HOTS U… UK: Zim Murderers Transferred to Zim Prisons | PROPOSAL HOTS UP – LIVE Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Aaron Gaiete, 17, was yesterday sentenced to indefinite detention with a minimum term of 14 years after being convicted of the murder, which the Old Bailey heard was the result of a “trivial” row over a borrowed tracksuit.

Charlie’s mother Matilda Chiswanda today said the tragedy had left her unable to return to work as an A&E nurse. “I won’t be able to do that any more — on a casualty ward you face too many similar things,” she said.

Mrs Chiswanda, 46, lives in Romford with Charlie’s father Farai Kutyauripo, 48, and their eldest son Dennis Kutyauripo, 22, a law student.

She told how the family moved to Britain from Zimbabwe seeking a safe environment for their children. “I brought my son to the UK for safety only for him to be stolen away from us in such a cruel and violent way by someone I treated as my own son,” she said.

“There are no words to express the pain and agony that has no become our day-to-day life. I wake up every day hoping to see our Charlie, hoping this is going to end. No mother or family should have to suffer as we are.” She added: “No punishment will bring our son back but I hope his sentence will not only serve as a deterrent for him, but for other youths.”

The court heard that Gaiete, of Ilford, had been close friends with Charlie at King Solomon High School. But prosecutor Louis Mably said they had fallen out over a tracksuit the defendant had borrowed and refused to give back.

They were both invited to a girl’s 16th birthday party on January 9 last year but after Gaiete arrived he confronted Charlie outside. Jurors saw CCTV of the defendant stabbing the victim twice, dropping the knife and running off.

The court heard that DNA on the knife handle was matched to that of Gaiete. He denied murder, claiming he had acted in self-defence.

As she passed sentence, Judge Rebecca Poulet QC issued a warning to young people: “It must be understood that taking a knife out in public whether for an offensive or defensive purpose is in itself a criminal offence.” – standard.co.uk