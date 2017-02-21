Anti-Mugabe Pastor Denied Bail Again

By Staff Reporter | The Courts have denied freedom to the Kariba based pastor, Patrick Mugadza who is on remand.

Mugadza is being held at the Harare remand prison for over a month now for prophesying the death of President Mugabe, who he said would die this year, on October 17.

According to a Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights official, Mugadza’ lawyer Gift Mtisi had applied for refusal of further remand at Harare Magistrates Court but the application was dismissed.

The matter was postponed to 08 March 2017.

“Shockingly, the lawyer’s efforts to get the transcribed record haven’t been successful as he is being told that it’s not yet available so as to enable him to file a bail appeal at the High Court,”said the official.