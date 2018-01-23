Anxiety Grips Soccer Fans Ahead Of 2018 PSL Season

Terrence Mawawa| Anxiety has gripped avid soccer zealots as teams prepare for the 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Season.

The Premier Soccer League has announced that the 2018 season will commence on Saturday, March 10.

“The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Season will commence on March 10 and everything is in order,” said a PSL Official in a brief statement.

“A total of 18 clubs will battle it out for honours this season and we welcome promoted teams , Herentals FC, Mutare City Rovers and Bulawayo Chiefs,” added the official.

Traditional PSL Giants, Caps United, Dynamos and Highlanders are under pressure to redeem themselves after disappointing their fans last season.