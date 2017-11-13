APOSTLE CHIWENGA LIVE On ZimEye- Between Grace Mugabe and Mnangagwa Who’s The Greater Sinner?

Harare’s prolific preacher, Apostle Talent Chiwenga speaks following his electric sermon blasting politicians on abusing the church for political gains.

The sermon by Chiwenga has sent tongues wagging. In it he speaks against the use of the church pulpit by politicians and naming in particular Grace Mugabe and her Super Sunday function at Rufaro Stadium 8 days ago which led to the removal of former VP Emmerson Mnangagwa. That electric sermon has got the nation into an urgent soul searching exercise.

Abuse of the church seems a common global phenomena. Is Zimbabwe different? It turns out that it is predominant even worse in Western countries where dirty politicians are given acres of space in church to preach. An example is how for instance in the US where this happens nearly every week and people like Donald Trump have been given church time to address congregants during worship time.

Who were the backers of the Iraqi War, were they not pastors? Indeed there are videos of them particularly Benny Hinn, John Hagee and Perry Stone, the latter who forced the US to go into Iraq claiming that Satan physically lives there. Stone would even reveal that he was personally behind the installing of former president George Bush. Is Stone better than Bishop Trevor Manhanga?

Now looking down here in Zimbabwe, Mnangagwa himself was for years at the forefront of abusing the holy pulpit where he would sometimes say he once saw God Almighty wearing a Gushungo cap. Other times was when notable preachers like Andrew Wutaunashe would witness Mnangagwa being equated to Jesus Christ of the Bible. The latter incident happened in 2014. Terrible terrible terrible! – this is what Zimbabwe has become, but perhaps more accurately what the church has become, the centre of abuse by politicians seeking to cover mileage.

His sermon is today also reviewed on the question -between Grace Mugabe and Mnangagwa who has committed the greatest sin of sacrilege? Mnangagwa has claimed that God Almighty wears Gushungo label clothes, and he has accomodated people who equate him with Jesus Christ of the Holy Bible; while on the other hand Grace Mugabe is criticised for busing worshippers to Rufaro stadium on the Sunday day of worship.

Perhaps one big lesson that can be drawn Apostle Chiwenga however is that this must stop whether it be in Zimbabwe or in the United States of America.