Appeal To Find Relatives Of Memory Loss Man

PLUMTREE District Hospital officials have appealed for assistance in locating the relatives of a man suffering from loss of memory who has been housed at the health institution for the past two months.

Plumtree District Medical Officer, Dr Langalokusa Sibanda said the man whose identity is unknown was referred to Plumtree District Hospital from a hospital in Francistown where he had undergone an operation of the head.

“There is man who has been hospitalised at the Plumtree District Hospital for about two months now. He arrived from Botswana on June 15 and has been at the hospital since then. We don’t know his name or place of origin as he appears to be suffering from amnesia. It’s difficult to get any information from him as he can’t recall anything.

“We appeal to members of the public who know him to visit the hospital and assist us,” he said.

Regional Immigration Officer in charge of Western Region, Mr Regies Munyaradzi confirmed that they cleared the man upon his arrival from the neighbouring country.

A source at the hospital said the man was suspected to be from Dete or Tsholotsho areas as he continuously mentioned the two places when asked of his origins.- state media