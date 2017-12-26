APPOINTING MILITARY MEN IN GOVERNMENT IS NORMAL, BRITAIN HAS 56 SOLDIERS INSIDE PARLIAMENT

By Dr Masimba Mavaza| The appointment of the military personnel is government is not only peculiar to Zimbabwe. World-over governments are filled with ex-army officers and there is no one who complains about it?

In politics ex-military members can-not be wished away. They are not monsters. They are citizens who have sacrificed for the good of the masses and they should not be politically discriminated because they are soldiers.

Politics can-not be stable without the army. There is no country in the world where soldiers are not part of politics. In the British House of Commons there are 56 ex-military men and women as MPs. In the US Congress the number of ex-military men has actually grown to 108. – CONTINUE READING…

Actually military people are more disciplined than civilian politicians in using the military. Former Conservative leader Ian Duncan Smith, a former Lieutenant in the British Army and Spokesman for the Brexit would not have been approved in Zimbabwean politics. Politicians in Zimbabwe are busy misleading the public and saying that the appointment of army personnel is dictatorial. It should be noted that being military is being political and dropping into mainstream civilian politics is only a change in the phase of politics. In 1971, membership of the US military service was at its peak, veterans made up 72 percent of members in the Congressional House and 78 percent in the Senate. In 1981, that number dipped to 64 percent of members, but veterans still made up a majority of Congress. So you need to adapt and stop moaning.

Many American presidents served in the military, but also quite a few did not serve.

Washington served as an officer in a non-American military (he was a militia officer when the British still ruled the original 13 states), and only one (Teddy Roosevelt), won the Medal of Honor.

George Washington- Virginia Regiment (British army) during the French and Indian War. Served as a general in the U.S Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War.

Thomas Jefferson- Virginia Militia during the American Revolutionary War did not see action but he was a soldier; James Madison- Virginia Militia during the American Revolutionary War.

James Monroe-was an Army officer during the American Revolutionary War. Monroe served in several battles, and was wounded at the Battle of Trenton. He went on to become the president of America.

Andrew Jackson-Served as a courier for American militia units at age 13 in the American Revolutionary War.

He was captured by the British and held prisoner. While a captive, he was beaten by a British officer for refusing to polish the man’s boots. Jackson’s brothers both died during the war (one in battle, the other due to illness while a prisoner with Andrew). Also, his mother died of illness while in British captivity. He commanded American troops in the War of 1812, and the Creek War, and the First Seminole War.

William Harrison was a -U.S. Army officer in the Northwest Indian War and in the War of 1812.

John Tyler was a militia officer during the War

James Polk-Tennessee State Militia officer.

Zachary Taylor was a -U.S. Army in the War of 1812, the Black Hawk War, the Second Seminole War, and the Mexican-American War.

Millard Filmore was a -New York State Militia during the American Civil War.

Franklin Pierce was a -U.S. Army officer in the Mexican-American War. He was wounded at the Battle of Contreras.

James Buchanan was a -Pennsylvania State Militia in the War of 1812. When the British invaded neighboring Maryland in 1814, Buchanan enlisted as a private in Henry Shippen’s Company, 1st Brigade, 4th Division, of the Pennsylvania Militia, and served in the defense of Baltimore. Buchanan is the only president with military experience who never served as an officer.

Abraham Lincoln was an-Illinois State Militia officer in the Black Hawk War.

Andrew Johnson-Appointed as Brigadier General and Military Governor of Tennessee during the American Civil War.

Ulysses S. Grant-U.S. Army officer in the Mexican-American War, and a general in the American Civil War.

Rutherford B. Hayes-U.S. Army officer in the American Civil War. Hayes was wounded at the Battle of South Mountain.

James Garfield-U.S. Army officer in the American Civil War. Saw action in several battles, and served as Chief of Staff to General Rosencrans.

Chester A. Arthur-New York State Militia as aQuartermaster officer during the American war.

Benjamin Harrison-U.S. Army Brigadier General in the American Civil War. Participated in many battles and campaigns, including Sherman’s March to the Sea.

William McKinley-U.S. Army officer in the American Civil War. Participated in many battles, including the Shenendoah Valley Campaigns. Had a horse shot out from under him.

Theodore Roosevelt-U.S. Army officer in the Spanish-American War. Teddy Roosevelt remains the only President to receive the