Archbishop Pius Ncube Should Be Given Permission To Get Married!

By Nomazulu Thata / To avoid sexual molestation and sexual harassment of women serving in various duties in the Catholic Church, His Eminence Archbishop Pius Ncube should be allowed to get married. The Pope should look into those in service of the church if they are really fit to execute the obligations and deliberations of the church with the noble vows they universally committed themselves to. The Archbishop, from the videos we all saw, for free, on Zimbabwe social media; he is physically well-built, making it challenging for him to follow those noble vows he made to all of us and the congregation and the Holy Catholic Church as a whole. So why punish the man if his libido is failing him miserably?

What we do not want to see and hear from the man of God is for him to tell us that he was framed. We do not want such blank lies; we do not want to hear His Eminence gloating about his good health at the detriment of the dead Mrs. Rosemary Sibanda. That is where we see how unjust fate can be. He insinuated the illicit affair that money was the incentive all the way; he gave her that extra cash to complement her merger salaries she got as secretary of the Archbishop of Mathebeleland.

She dies of an undisclosed disease leaving His Eminence the Archbishop to enjoy good health, the good health he openly gloats about in the social media. “I have good health, I do not have high blood pressure, I do not have diabetes mellitus, I do not have sleepless nights……it goes on.” We moan our Mrs.Rosemary Sibanda and many other women who the Archbishop Pius Ncube sexually pleasured himself with and they died or they have singular parental obligations to look after.

The Pope has to look into prostitution hidden silently in Catholic institutions. According to the Oxford dictionary: the definition of prostitution is: “The practice or occupation of engaging in sexual activity with someone for payment: pressing a person into prostitution or a sexual act. It is highly inconceivable for Mrs. Rosemary Sibanda to have loved and had sexual intercourse with The Archbishop without payment if she was still married to her husband. Well this is speculation!

Well the Archbishop could be a lesser devil considering the fact that globally there are Catholic Priests who molested minors sexually. We shall never know how many lives have been destroyed by those men who used their positions to quell their libidos on vulnerable children. If indeed the Catholic Church wants to engage married men as priests in service of catholic duties, this will be welcome. Celibacy is long overdue; it is not working to some of them “Men and Women” of God. We must accept their failing perhaps to change the modus operand in the Catholic Institution.

Our theme as women of Zimbabwe this year is: “Be bold for change”. We want to be bold enough and talk about such illicit activities happening all in the name of the Church, in the name of God. It is not only Magaya and Makandiwa who are our problems in manipulating poverty and amassing themselves huge profits, but also in those decent institutions like the Catholic Church, Anglican Church and many other “decent protestant churches” in Zimbabwe, prostitution is well concealed in absolute deceit. We are deeply concerned about prostitution in our Zimbabwe. The number of women and young girls in the streets is appalling, thousands of them. Some do get killed in the process of engaging men in the night. Change to us women of Zimbabwe means mobilising for the empowerment of girls and young women that they are never be sex slaves to anyone. We want to empower them with education and skills that will put bread and butter on their tables, putting bread and butter by working using hands and brains and finding satisfaction in their work: There is no job satisfaction in prostitution. Almost 90% of the prostitutes one talked to, they all concurred that if they was any alternative to sex-for-money they will quit prostitution the same day.

Prostitution means absolute exploitation of female by a male. These males come from all levels of our societies, fathers, sons, cousins, brothers, teachers, doctors, drivers, male nurses, engineers, church priests of all denominations , members of parliament, cabinet ministers; garden boys, sales reps, bankers, unemployed men, omalayitsha, the chain goes on unending. If indeed persons like Archbishop Pius Ncube were given permission to get married, this will make our work as women a lot easier because, these women get pestered by sex-hungry-men, they are sexually harassed constantly, and fearing to lose their jobs they give-in to those illicit sexual demands.

Notwithstanding the dangers of prostitution, the sexually transmitted diseases are prevalent, Zimbabwe has the highest HIV/AIDS the whole of Sub-Sahara region. Our young girls are the most affected in this trade because they are not able to force the clients to wear condoms, making them easy target of numerous STDs. Together we shall make it. We should never give up our young girls in their plight for better future and better life expectations. We have the natural resources to give our children the best future they can get.

