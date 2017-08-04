ARE THEY TELLING TRUTH? – Police & Army Announce Saying: “We’re All United!”

Staff Reporter| The police should simply and immediately stop the illegal practice of using spikes on cars, but in what appears a smokescreen, the ZRP has this morning rushed to claim in a joint statement that the two forces, the police and the army are at peace with each other. This follows the embarrassing incident on Monday which saw soldiers descend violently on police officers. Following pressure from ZimEye, the two security forces have after four days of a media gag, spoken in public on the clashes that took place on Monday night. They have for several days been quiet on the humiliating development the first of its kind, and first exposed by ZimEye.com on Monday night, (SEE VIDEOS). In their combined statement, they claimed that, “as security forces we are fully united despite this incident.”

was the cops and the army’s combined press statement which they however avoided mentioning the full list of civilian and full police victims. According to former Minister Sekai Holland, civilians were also attacked on Monday night:

PRESS STATEMENT 04 AUGUST 2017 JOINT PRESS STATEMENT BY THE ZIMBABWE REPUBLIC POLICE AND ZIMBABWE DEFENCE FORCES: DISTURBANCES IN HARARE CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT ON 01 AUGUST 2017.

The security forces regret the unfortunate incident that took place on 1. August 2017 in the Harare Central Business District.

We want to categorically condemn that incident and assure the nation that a joint team has been set up to conduct comprehensive investigations into the matter and appropriate action will be taken against the perpetrators. We also want to reaffirm that as security forces we are fully united despite this incident.

ZIMBABWE DEFENCE FORCES & ZIMBABWE REPUBLIC POLICE