Armed Police Block Vendors Meeting

By Staff Reporter-Armed police in central Harare, early Tuesday blocked a meeting which was organized by vendors.

Armed with guns and batons the police stormed Central Harare’s Anglican Cathedral church, the venue of the meeting, and prevented people from entering the church.

The police said they wanted a letter authorizing the meeting who argued that attending a church service did not require police authority.

One of the organizers of the vendors’ meeting, Sten Zvorwadza, posted on social media complaining about the police’s behavior.

“Police should not pounce on innocent citizens with guns because Zimbabwe is not a war situation,” posted Zvorwadza.

The police later allowed the meeting to go ahead without giving reasons.