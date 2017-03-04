Armed Police Gate Tsvangirai

A truck-load of armed riot police swooped on President Tsvangirai’s scheduled private meeting with opinion leaders in village 22 of the Nyamakate area in Robert Mugabe’s home province of Mashonaland West.

The police’s attempted disruption of the meeting confirmed President Tsvangirai’s message during his provincial tours that though the country was independent, Zimbabweans did not enjoy the requisite freedoms for which Zimbabweans waged a brutal war and which freedoms were enshrined in the Constitution.

Regardless of the fact that this was a private meeting at a private homestead, Mugabe’s armed police descended on the venue and threatened the property owner, Tadius Mazuduri, who refused to budge and insisted on his rights.

The team of 9, armed with guns and teargas and led by Makuti officer in charge Inspector Mugari, only moved away after they were confronted by villagers who refused to have their rights violated.

President Tsvangirai later addressed the community leaders and told them that they had an opportunity to end this culture of immunity in 2018.

Luke Tamborinyoka

Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications