Dear Editor, I would like to alert you that a Chihwa bus heading to Harare from Cape Town has been ambushed by armed robbers at Bellevue, early this morning at around 4AM local time.

All passengers have been robbed of their cellphones, cash and other valuables. Luckily no one was harmed as they all complied with orders of the 5 men gang armed with semi automatic rifles. Zimbabweans are meeting with misfortune everywhere.

Thank you,

Reader