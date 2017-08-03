ARMY ATTACK: Cop Bashed By Soldiers Speaks, “I’m Innocent!”

LATEST ON – BLOODY CLASHES BETWEEN ARMY & ZRP DAY 2: BLOODY CLASHES BETWEEN ZRP & ARMY Posted by ZimEye on Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Staff Reporter| One of the policemen bashed by soldiers on Monday night has spoken of his ordeal at the hands of gun toting servicemen, just as Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi also complained of the disturbing development.

The man is quoted by close aides who requested strict anonymity since he is not allowed to speak to the media. He said he was “not at all anywhere near the incident where the soldier’s car was spiked and the tyres deflated,” they revealed.

He also said he was “just passing” through the Harare CBD area Monday late afternoon when he was pounced on by the angry soldiers who then left him for dead, the sources continued.

According to former Minister Sekai Holland, the soldiers also attacked civilians during their violent raid as they revenged the said attack on their colleague's car.

While it was not possible to obtain a full report from the police and army as they have kept a tight lid on the revelations, Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi yesterday made a public statement bemoaning the development.

Sekeramayi said he is worried by reports indicating that some members of the Zimbabwe National Army attacked police in the streets of Harare on Tuesday.

Minister Sekeramayi was responding to inquiries by parliamentarians who expressed shock over the attacks, which resulted in some policemen manning various areas, to flee to the Harare Central Police Station when they were being pummeled with clenched fists, sjamboks and other items.