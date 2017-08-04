Army Boss Army Boss Jailed For Raping Maid

A lieutenant-colonel in the army appeared in court yesterday for allegedly raping a 19-year-old maid at his residence.

Rangarirai Kembo, 45, appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande charged with rape.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court after he was remanded in custody to August 17 pending finalisation of investigations.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa alleged that on July 29, around 9pm, the woman was asleep in her bedroom.

Kembo called her, the court heard, before she went into the dining room where Kembo was seated and he told her to warm his food.

She returned to sleep but was called again by Kembo, who asked her to watch television with him but she refused.

The woman went back to sleep but was awakened by Kembo, who was standing in her bedroom, the court heard.

He allegedly started telling her that she was well behaved and had been raised well.

The court heard that Kembo advanced towards the woman and began fondling her breasts.

The complainant began crying, the court heard, and tried to fight Kembo but was overpowered and raped.

After the incident, Kembo allegedly ordered the woman not to tell anyone about the incident.

He reportedly left for his bedroom.

She later filed a police report and Kembo was subsequently arrested.- Daily News