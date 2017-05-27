Army Boss Assasinated, Body Dumped In Masvingo | BREAKING NEWS

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | There was a gloomy atmosphere here when residents of the sleepy ancient city of Masvingo discovered the body of a murdered senior Zimbabwe National Army officer on Saturday. In a gruesome murder incident, the body of Captain Phio Jeketera of the Military Ordinance Section in Harare, was dumped at the back of his truck, a few metres from the city centre.

Stab wounds were noticed on the body. Masvingo Police spokesperson, Inspector Charity Mazula confirmed the incident but was quick to point out investigations were in progress. “We will give you more details as events unfold,” Mazula told ZimEye.

The police have also remained mum on the circumstances leading to the army officer’s death. A ZRP cop revealed a few suspects were arrested and were assisting the police with investigations. Jeketera was travelling to his rural home in Zaka when suspected robbers pounced on him. However some sources claimed the heinous act was politically motivated. Jeketera was driving a Nissan Vannete vehicle and he passed through Chivhu and Mupandawana on his way to Zaka.

“It is likely that he met the robbers six kilometres before Roy turn -off where he was confronted by his attackers. One of his shoes was found there. He had one shoe when his body was discovered in the truck,” said a source.

Jeketera communicated with his daughter a few minutes before his death. He promised to call back his daughter upon arrival at Roy, which he never did.

After killing him, the assailants drove the truck with the body to Masvingo in a bid to conceal evidence on the place the crime was committed.

Surprisingly an undisclosed sum of cash and two mobile phones were found in the truck.