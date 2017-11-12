Army Boss Chiwenga Video Is Old Footage

The below video which has been used by many who have been claiming that it is of the Army Commander Constantino Chiwenga speaking in the last few days concerning the Emmerson Mnangagwa ouster, is old footage that is not even from this year 2017. ZimEye would like to inform our valued readers and listeners the video in which Chiwenga is seen pledging allegiance to President Robert Mugabe saying he will not accept attempts to replace him by any person, is not from this week, and neither from this year 2017. FULL CLIP BELOW:

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address Enter your email address: - INSTANT NEWS UPDATES - Breaking News delivered to your mailbox